PPP To Regain Power With Support Of People: Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Former Prime Minister and Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the People's Party would regain power with public support

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the People's Party would regain power with public support.

He was talking to people after attending a dinner at residence of Safeer Khan and Sami Khan.

Gilani stated that PPP would create jobs for unemployed youth. He remarked that the PPP would vigorously combat opponent political parties.

He urged party workers to keep themselves engaged in door-to-door campaigns to disseminate the PPP’s message effectively.

PPP would amicably serve the masses, said Gilani.

He underscored his dedication to principled politics, asserting that whether in power or not, he consistently upheld values for the people.

He however also emphasized the party's reliance on its frontline workers, who tirelessly work day and night to convey the Peoples Party's message and ensure the success of its candidates.

