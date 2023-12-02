PPP to resolve problems of people of Balochistan: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the PPP will resolve the problems of the people of Balochistan after forming a government in the province by wining general election on February 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the PPP will resolve the problems of the people of Balochistan after forming a government in the province by wining general election on February 8.

Bilawal said a government will have to be formed which will implement the 18th Amendment, despite all the efforts by opponents, the people are with the PPP.

Addressing a crowded press conference at the residence of President PPP Balochistan Mir Changez Khan Jamali in Quetta Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the demand for a level playing field by political parties is based on reality.

The public will answer in the elections to those who give the impression of forming government after the elections, he added.Bilawal said that he has thankful to the people of Balochistan for making the foundation day rally a success.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, he said that problems have been going on with Afghanistan for a long time.

Bilawal said that Afghanistan should act as a state and change their behavior, if the Taliban want to recognize their government.

He advised the government that instead of being sentimental, we should engage with Afghanistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have been living in a constant state of war.

The people of Afghanistan and Pakistan want to live a normal life.

Bilawal said Asif Zardari gave rights to Balochistan through the 18th Amendment, he will bring development in the areas affected by terrorism.

He said that Benazir Bhutto always fought for a level playing field. Talking about level playing field for political parties, PPP knows how to play on the political pitch.He said that everyone knows that there is a protest going on in Chaman, the legitimate demands of the protestors should be addressed.

He said that the rulers should listen to the problems of the people of Chaman and resolve it on priority bases.

He said the selected governments that were formed in the history of Pakistan failed, it is time to bring new politics in Pakistan and there was a dire need to introduce a new style of politics.

Former Foreign Minister, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the future of Balochistan and Pakistan is connected with CPEC.

“The politics revolving around hatred are not going to be great for our country," Bilawal Bhutto said.He said the deposed premier wanted to convert all the institutions of the state into the Tiger Force.

Highlighting the importance of his party, Bilawal Bhutto asserted, "It is important for the PPP to form the government in a bid to address all the challenges the country is facing."