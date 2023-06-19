PPP to resolve public issues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leaders have emphasized the need to take practical measures to promote vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to resolve issues confronted by masses.

A ceremony was held here to pay a rich tribute to former prime minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the ceremony, Central Deputy Secretary Information PPP, Munawwar Anjum Chaudhary and Deputy Secretary Information, PPP South Punjab, Muhammad Saleem Bhatti stressed the need to promote vision and political wisdom of visionary leader and former premier, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

They said that dynamic policies and vision introduced by then prime minister, Benazir Bhutto had brought progress and prosperity in the country.

They said that PPP always took practical steps to resolve issues and problems.