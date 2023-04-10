Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PPP To Safeguard Pakistan, Pass On A Prosperous Country To Next Generations: Asif Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PPP to safeguard Pakistan, pass on a prosperous country to next generations: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said they would safeguard Pakistan at all costs, and then pass on a prosperous country to the next generations.

"We had created Pakistan and we will put it back on path of development. The country has huge potential to grow as it produces commodities which are in great demand at international level," he said which addressing the Convention on the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution.

He said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had never used religion for political objectives and would not do so in the future too. Its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, however, was ousted from government in sheer violation of the Constitution and also using the religion card, he added.

Asif Zardari said being a student of history, he was witness to the key events the country had gone through.

The former president lamented that fake cases had been registered against him in the past for political reasons, but no corruption allegations were proved against him.

He said the Constitution would reign supreme and nobody would be allowed to hold it in abeyance. "The PPP had played its role in safeguarding the Constitution and will continue doing so in future also. The democracy had been weakened over the years but we will make it strong." He said,"We talked about the rights of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during our government's tenure and unanimously got passed the 18th Constitutional Amendment and approved the NFC (National Finance Commission) Award giving provincial autonomy to the federating units.

" Unfortunately, he said, the neighboring country was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan but the only solution for bringing back peace to the province was dialogue. "We will continue to resolve their problems through talks." Citing the initiatives taken during the last PPP government, Asif Zardari said he had signed an agreement for the swap of Currency with five countries but unfortunately it could not continue.

He had also inked an agreement with China for the development of Gwadar Port, he added.

"We cannot afford any odd situation now. The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaf is now approaching us for dialogue, but its chief wants such decisions which are in his favour," he added.

He claimed that the PTI was paying Rs 30,000 each to its workers and said he knew about its sources of funding.

The PTI, he said, had hired political workers, social media activists and journalists to continue its propaganda against the country and institutions.

Even PTI Chairman Imran Khan admitted that he had used the funds donated by the public for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, for his political purposes, which was a severe violation of the political parties' law, he added.

"We will never bow to the violation of law; we will fight on every front to safeguard the Constitution and the country," he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Zulfikar Ali Bhutto China Democracy Social Media Student Gwadar Gold All From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

21 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

23 minutes ago
 Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

42 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

51 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.