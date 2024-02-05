Open Menu

PPP To Secure Victory In Upcoming General Elections: Khursheed Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:22 PM

PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah, a candidate of the National Assembly from NA-201 has said that the PPP in pursuance of its traditions will do its best to secure overwhelming victory in the general elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah, a candidate of the National Assembly from NA-201 has said that the PPP in pursuance of its traditions will do its best to secure overwhelming victory in the general elections.

Addressing a massive gathering arranged by Arif Nawaz Soomro in Pano Aqil on Monday, he mentioned that the residents of Sukkur had always considered the Pakistan Peoples Party as their favourite party.

He said that PPP successive leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always considered Sukkur as a party stronghold.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the PPP had always come into power because of the mandate given by the masses, as again the Party would secure victory on February 8 through massive public support.

Former MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Aijaz Ahmed Palh, Jamil Nawaz Soomro, Dr Aftab and others also addressed the gathering.

