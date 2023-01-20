UrduPoint.com

PPP to serve people by electing mayors in Karachi, Hyderabad: Sindh Assembly Member of Pakistan People's Party Abdul Jabbar Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Assembly Member of Pakistan People's Party Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday said that his party is determined to serve the people without discrimination by electing its mayors in Karachi and Hyderabad.

MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad expressed full confidence in the PPP by voting for the candidates of the party in the recent local body elections.

He said that in the past, the mandate of the people of both the cities was insulted and despite being elected, even small issues of the people had not been resolved by winning parties.

He said the elected chairmen, vice chairmen and the ward members of the PPP would go to the streets and solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

