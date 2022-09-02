PPP to stand by flood affectees till rehabilitation of last victim: Kundi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that Dera Ismail Khan was the most affected district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to recent floods.

He said his party would stand by the flood-affectees till the rehabilitation of last victim.

Talking to media persons, he said the PPP was committed to help out the flood-affected people, and Rs 25,000 was being provided through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to each flood-affected family.

He said a BISP center had also been established here at Town Hall to provide cash assistance to the flood victims.

The PPP information secretary said that all out efforts would be made to assist and rehabilitate the displaced back in their areas.

He said his party would not leave the flood affected people alone in this testing time and they would be duly compensated for the losses they suffered due to flooding.

He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the flood victims until they were completely resettled in their respective areas, adding that the flood affected people needed mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and other essential items.