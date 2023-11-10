PPP to start election campaign from KP next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is likely to start an election campaign next week from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for general polls to be conducted in February 2024 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the election campaign and address the public during the corner meetings and public gatherings in different cities of the province,” official sources of PPP told APP.

The local leadership and workers of KP has been directed to finalize all the necessary arrangements regarding the election campaign by the party chief in the province.

The election strategy of PPP has been entered in to final stage with reference to general elections after consultation of Chairman PPP with Central Executive Committee (CEC) members.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto announced that PPP would also kick-start the election campaign in Balochistan with a rally in connection with 56th foundation day of the party on November 30 in Quetta.

It was decided in a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto by office bearers of Balochistan Chapter to start preparations for polls, mobilize workers and come up with a strong and complete strategy for the election campaign.