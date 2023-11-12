Open Menu

PPP To Start Election Campaign From KP Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is likely to start an election campaign next week from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for general polls to be conducted on February 8, 2024, by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the election campaign and address the public during the corner meetings and public gatherings in different cities of the province,” official sources of PPP told APP.

The local leadership and workers of KP have been directed to finalize all the necessary arrangements regarding the election campaign by the party chief in the province.

The election strategy of PPP has entered into the final stage with reference to general elections after consultation of Chairman PPP with Central Executive Committee (CEC) members.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto announced that PPP would also kick-start the election campaign in Balochistan with a rally in connection with the 56th foundation day of the party on November 30 in Quetta.

It was decided in a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto by office bearers of the Balochistan Chapter to start preparations for polls, mobilize workers, and come up with a strong and complete strategy for the election campaign.

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party

