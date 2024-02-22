PPP To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Senator Imam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Malik Imam Din Shauqeen has said that his party was given the mandate by the people and it would steer the country out of economic and other challenges.
Talking to APP in Tando Adam, he said that it is evident that no single political party was in the position to form a government alone. Indeed, this is a challenging situation, and the upcoming government will address the acute economic crisis currently faced by the country.
Senator Shauqeen said that the PPP obtained more seats than before in Sindh, and heading towards forming a government in the province. Meanwhile, the PPP is supporting the Pakistan Muslim League (N) to form a government at the Federal level.
He emphasized the need for major political parties to learn from the past and play their role in improving the country's economy. If the economy improves, then inflation, unemployment and other major issues of the country will be resolved.
He expressed the desire for a consensus on the economic charter, similar to the Charter of Democracy, to determine the direction of the economy for 10 to 15 years. This, he believes, will help the country's economy to strengthen.
Regarding the formation of a government in Sindh, he said that the PPP is in a position to form a government alone. However, the doors of dialogue are open for everyone, and the party leadership will make the necessary decisions.
