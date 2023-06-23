Open Menu

PPP To Strengthen Country's Economy Through Political Stability In Next Govt: Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Thursday that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would strengthen the country's economy by creating political stability in the next government.

While addressing the 70th birthday celebrations of Martyr of democracy Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in a ceremony organized by PPP Multan city at People's City Secretariat, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that services to people were the vision of the party. He said that Pakistan People's Party had always put public facilitation projects on priority and that was the reason many people were joining the party on a daily basis. He said that the PPP would strengthen country's economy in its next government adding that special measures would be taken to end the sense of deprivation among the people of South Punjab.

"Pakistan People's Party have worked for the welfare of the people in the past and will do more in the next government," Gilani added.

He said that martyr Benazir Bhutto was a great leader of the country who brought the lights of democracy in the country by bringing it out of the darkness of dictatorship. He said that Benazir Bhutto was still alive in the hearts of the people as she faced very difficult situations with great bravery and courage.

He said that history was a witness that the leaders of the PPP were kept in jail adding that he himself was in jail but the PPP leadership and the workers never let the security of Pakistan be compromised and always raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad.

Gilani termed the May-9 incident as one of the worst incidents in the country's history and said that the attack on the memorial of Martyrs and the Jinnah house reflects that all this was a conspiracy to weaken the country and the armed forces. He said that the nation and all the political parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) not only condemned it but also expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan army. He said that the evil eyes raised towards the sovereignty of the country would be crashed and added that our martyrs were our heroes.

On the occasion, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani put the party flag around the necks of various people who joined the Pakistan Peoples Party including Malik Abid Thaheem, Aqeel Ejaz Ansari, Malik Saleem Bhutta, Amjad Bhatti and various people.

Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam, City President Malik Naseem Labar, District General Secretary Sajid Ali, City General Secretary AD Khan Baloch and other party workers also attended the cake-cutting ceremony.

