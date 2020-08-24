PPP to succeed in next local bodies' elections, claims Dharejo

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Co-operatives, Sindh, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has said that district Ghotki was always a stronghold of Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Co-operatives, Sindh, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has said that district Ghotki was always a stronghold of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Talking to various delegations during his visit to Pano Aqil on Sunday night, the Minister claimed that PPP would attain a significant success in the next local bodies' elections. He also listened to people's grievances and took immediate decision to resolve them. Replying to a question, he said the PPP would clean sweep in Sindh including Ghotki during the next local government elections.