PPP to support only if parliamentary procedure is adopted for amendments in army act: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party will support only if parliamentary procedure is adopted for making amendments in army act

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party will support only if parliamentary procedure is adopted for making amendments in army act." we will support if parliamentary procedure is pursued in introducing amendments in army act.

They are repeating the same mistakes what they had committed at the time of issuance of notification, he said this while talking to media men here Friday.He held that letter written by PML-N is not in his knowledge.

During the meeting with PML-N held yesterday order had come from their leadership that unconditional support will be extended.He went on to say that opposition leader extended unconditional support to government and opposition was not taken into confidence in this respect before it.

"I think it should not have been done so. It is responsibility of opposition leader to keep opposition united and forge consensus among them, he added.If legislation is enacted as per parliamentary rules and regulations then we will support, he announced.He pointed out bill will first of all be forwarded to National Assembly (NA) standing committee on defence and later it will come under consideration in house.Later government presented the bill in parliament with regard to amendments in army act and constitution on the matter of extension in service tenure of chief of army staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.