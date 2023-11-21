Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 06:03 PM

PPP to sweep general elections 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Senator Islamuddin Sheikh Tuesday said Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) will sweep the general elections of 2024 adding that his party's doors are open for democracy-friendly people.

He was talking to a delegations at Sukkur House here, ex MNA Noman islam Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

He said people are fed up with other parties' leaders and no government had taken exemplary steps for the betterment of people and the provinces.

