UrduPoint.com

PPP To Sweep Karachi Local Elections : Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 10:35 PM

PPP to sweep Karachi local elections : Saeed Ghani

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour Saeed Ghani on Tuesday predicted that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could sweep the first phase of Sindh local body elections, if Election Commission of Pakistan would conduct elections timely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour Saeed Ghani on Tuesday predicted that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could sweep the first phase of Sindh local body elections, if Election Commission of Pakistan would conduct elections timely.

"We will win in Karachi too", he claimed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that during flash-flood situation whole nation was united to help the flood victims, but, Imran Khan was holding rallies for elections.

Khan incited people not to help the elected government in flood relief work, he accused.

Explaining the efforts made for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, the minister said that the external assistance is insufficient, but with the help of various social organizations, the government is trying to complete the relief and rehabilitation process for the flood victims as soon as possible.

Answering question regarding Chairman's health, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was admitted in Hospital in Karachi due to post COVID-19 complications, now he is recovering well, and as far as I know, he is not going abroad, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Local Body Elections Flood Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Post Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Army, Frontier Corps continue relief operation for ..

Army, Frontier Corps continue relief operation for facilitating flood victims

2 minutes ago
 Rising domestic violence cases abhorred as impleme ..

Rising domestic violence cases abhorred as implementation of existing laws sough ..

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia Ready to Repel Cyberattacks During G20 S ..

Indonesia Ready to Repel Cyberattacks During G20 Summit in Bali - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Social media use linked to developing depression

Social media use linked to developing depression

2 minutes ago
 MWL Secy General's visit, an explicit demo of Pak- ..

MWL Secy General's visit, an explicit demo of Pak-Saudi relations: Tahir Ashrafi ..

29 minutes ago
 Modern trends imperative for increasing productivi ..

Modern trends imperative for increasing productivity: Dr Iqrar

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.