PPP to sweep Karachi local elections : Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour Saeed Ghani on Tuesday predicted that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could sweep the first phase of Sindh local body elections, if Election Commission of Pakistan would conduct elections timely.

"We will win in Karachi too", he claimed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that during flash-flood situation whole nation was united to help the flood victims, but, Imran Khan was holding rallies for elections.

Khan incited people not to help the elected government in flood relief work, he accused.

Explaining the efforts made for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, the minister said that the external assistance is insufficient, but with the help of various social organizations, the government is trying to complete the relief and rehabilitation process for the flood victims as soon as possible.

Answering question regarding Chairman's health, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was admitted in Hospital in Karachi due to post COVID-19 complications, now he is recovering well, and as far as I know, he is not going abroad, he said.