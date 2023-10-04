Open Menu

PPP To Take Country Out Of All Crisis After Winning Election

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Pakistan People's Party leader (PPP), Sharjeel Inam Memon here Wednesday said that his party has strong roots in the masses and will make a clean sweep in all provinces in the election

Speaking at a ceremony here, the former Sindh Information Minister said that no political party could match the tremendous sacrifices made by the PPP for democracy.

He saw that Pakistan's next prime minister would be PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Asif Ali Zardari, is the sole leader capable of tackling the current challenges, according to Memon.

He said Asif Zardari had given his powers back to the Parliament when was the President of Pakistan.

Sharjeel Memon said that the PPP Government had given identity to the people of the province after renaming NWFP as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari has restored the 1973 constitution and empowered the people of Pakistan.

