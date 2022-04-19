PPP to take full part in Balochistan LB elections: Naveed Tajik

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan sports Wing Vice President Naveed Tajik on Tuesday said that his party would take full part in upcoming Local Bodies election in the province.

While addressing a meeting of preparations for Local Body (LB) elections, he said PPP rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy in the country.

He claimed PPP would win the local body elections in Balochistan.

The party workers should take part in door-to-door election campaigns for the success of the PPP candidates, he concluded.