PPP To Transform Vision Of Shaheed ZA Bhutto Into Reality: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would transform the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto into reality.

"PPP would continue the struggle of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and all other martyrs of the party to fulfill their promise and accomplish their unfinished mission", he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

"PPP would use all possible resources to resolve the issues confronting the country and its people", he added.

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was not only a great leader of Pakistan and Muslim world, but also a role model for all Muslim women of the world, he mentioned.

