PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the PPP believed in serving humanity and the party would win upcoming elections with a thumping majority.

He said this while addressing the party's provincial secretariat on the occasion of the resignation of Sardar Ashraf Khan Kakar, the head of Kakar National Jirga and independent candidate from NA-262 constituency of the Provincial Assembly, in favour of Haji Ramzan Achakzai, the candidate of the PPP.

Sardar Asharaf Khan said that he had decided to participate in the upcoming elections as an independent candidate after consulting with friends, he announced his withdrawal in favor of PPP’s candidate Haji Ramzan Achakzai.

He also declared full support to the candidates of the PPP party on the provincial assembly seats from Constituency NA 262, 263 and 264 and Quetta.

Provincial General Secretary of People's Party Rozi Khan Kakar and candidate from Constituency NA 262 Haji Ramzan Achakzai thanked Sardar Ashraf Kakar for his withdrawing both seats.

They said that the position of the candidates of Pakistan People's Party has been strengthened by his participation saying that the party was the biggest political party in the country.

The PPP party has been fighting for the rights of the people since its inception till today, the party leaders and workers sacrificed their lives and endured the hardships of prison to get the rights of the people, they highlighted.