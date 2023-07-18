PPP to win general elections with thumping majority: Bacha

Provincial president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that his party will win the coming general elections with a thumping majority and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that his party will win the coming general elections with a thumping majority and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP leader said that after winning the general elections the party besides all four provinces of the country will also form governments in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proved through his performance that he is fully competent to lead the country.

He added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through his hard work and competency has not only won the hearts of the nation rather leaders of the international community are also acknowledging his leadership capabilities.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PPP will win the elections on the basis of its performance, which has already been proved in by-elections and local bodies polls.

He said that PPP has regained popularity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a short period and a larger number of the disgruntled workers and leaders of PTI are joining the party on a daily basis.