PPP to win general elections with thumping majority: Hamayun

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Former provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Hamayun Khan has said that general elections would be held on schedule and their party will win it with thumping majority to elect Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as next prime minister of the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PPP stalwart said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed has given a unanimous constitution to the country and added that the party has always fought the battle of salvation of the country and nation.

He said that in the past several conspiracies were hatched to eradicate the party, but the bond of the people with PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was never dismantled.

Muhammad Hamayun Khan, who is a former finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that PPP will fulfill all electoral commitments with the people.

He condemned anarchy and riots committed on 9th and 10th May in the country and attacks on the military installations, which were celebrated by our enemy state India. He demanded awarding exemplary punishments to those who targeted the defence installation of the country.

Mohammad Hamayun Khan said that Pakistan Army is a national institution and our province is the region of martyrs and ghazis. The bravery of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was even commended by the Indian Army Chief. He said that the success achieved by our martyrs and ghazis against the enemy are unprecedented.

The PPP leader said that accusations and attacks on the state institutions are totally unacceptable and said that the PTI chief Imran Khan has put the national security at stake for the accomplishment of his political agenda.