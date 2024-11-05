PPP To Win Local Body By-elections On Nov 14: Waqar Mehdi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Secretary General PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi has expressed confidence that the people across Sindh, particularly in Karachi, will bring PPP to victory in the upcoming local body by-elections scheduled on November 14.
He emphasized that only the PPP is truly committed to addressing the people’s issues and ensuring sustainable solutions.
Senator Mehdi shared these views while presiding over a crucial meeting focused on the by-elections. Attendees included PPP Karachi Division’s district presidents, general secretaries and candidates for local body positions.
During the meeting, district presidents briefed on preparations for the by-elections, and candidates for UC Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, and Ward Councillors.
The meeting also decided that election cells will be established in every UC and ward in Karachi Division, with an extensive door-to-door campaign underway. Furthermore, public gatherings will be organized in each UC, where PPP leaders will address the community.
Speaking at the meeting, Waqar Mehdi asserted that Karachi’s longstanding issues could only be resolved under PPP’s leadership, highlighting that the party’s opponents have shown little interest in addressing the city’s challenges. He noted that development projects worth over 200 billion rupees are being executed by the provincial government in Karachi, alongside initiatives by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in each UC to enhance urban infrastructure.
Senator Mehdi emphasized that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stands as a visionary leader and the true voice of the people. He noted that Karachi has always remained devoted to the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The meeting was attended by Javed Nagori, Raja Abdul Razaq, Sardar Khan, Iqbal Sand, Abid Satti, Jani Memon, Habib Jadoon, Taimoor Siyal, Imdad Jokhio, Shehzad Majeed, Riaz Baloch, Jamil Zia, Sharjeel Rizwani, and PPP’s nominated candidates.
