PPP to win next elections under chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party will win the next elections from its own platform under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

These views were expressed by PPP Lahore Chapter President Ch Aslam Gill while addressing the candidates for the election to be held on April 30, here on Saturday.

He said that the PPP was ready to contest elections whether it was held now or in October and more than one candidates were present in each constituency. He said that a number of people were joining the PPP across the country. He said that the party leadership had activated the entire party at union council level.

The PPP leadership believed in the constitution, parliament and judiciary, he said.

He said that the PPP would contest the provincial elections from all Constituencies of the provincial capital with strong candidates.