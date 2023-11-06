Open Menu

PPP To Win Next General Elections : Abdul Jabbar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday said that the PPP will win in the next general elections across the country and would form the Government

In a statement, he said that PPP has always taken sincere steps for resolving people's problems.

He said that at present people of country were facing major issues like economic crisis, unemployment, poverty,

hunger and natural calamities, however, hopeful to see the Pakistan People’s Party into power.

