PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday said that the PPP will win in the next general elections across the country and would form the Government.

In a statement, he said that PPP has always taken sincere steps for resolving people's problems.

He said that at present people of country were facing major issues like economic crisis, unemployment, poverty,

hunger and natural calamities, however, hopeful to see the Pakistan People’s Party into power.