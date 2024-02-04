Open Menu

PPP To Win Upcoming General Elections With Thumping Majority: Chandio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People Party candidates for NA- 223 and PS-71 Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Haji Taj Muhammad Malah have expressed their hope that the PPP would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be next prime minister of the country.

They expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in village Fareed Khan near Kadhan on Sunday.

Rasool Bux Chandio said that gathering of huge crowd was the testimony that candidates nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party would succeed in general elections.

He said that this village is not a ordinary but a historical village and great personalities were born here and contributed in the field of education.

They pledged to provide basic facilities after winning elections.

He lauded the efforts of Mir Khan and said that Mir Khan while organizing a public meeting proved that people love with this family. PS Candidate Haji Taj Muhammad Malah assured area people that their all genuine demands will be fulfilled.

On this occasion local leadership of the PPP and large number the party workers were also present.

Residents of people presented Ajrak gifts to Candidates and district leadership

