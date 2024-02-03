PPP To Withdraw Subsidies From Aristocracy After Coming To Power: Hina
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 12:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said if voted to power, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would withdraw subsidies from the aristocracy and 300 units of electricity would be provided free of charge to the poor.
Addressing a electoral gathering in Qasba Gharmani, organized by former Nazim Rao Attaullah and Rao Muhammad Ayub for the PPP candidate and her brother Raza Rabbani Khar in NA-180, she said that the people of her constituency had made it possible for her to represent the country.
She promised to establish a university, nursing college, vocational school, and the latest hospital in Kot Addu.
She recalled that her father Ghulam Muhammad Noor Rabbani Khar had brought gas, electricity, and roads to the constituency. A survey of an additional 30,000 people has been conducted for the unique income support programme in the constituency.
Her younger brother and PPP candidate Raza Rabbani Khar said that his family has been elected since 1985, they will build the constituency into an exemplary area after becoming MNA and will weave a network of development works in the constituency.
APP/amj/mjk
