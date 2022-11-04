PPP traders condemn life attempt on PTI chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :President, People's Traders' Association KP, Sikandar Iqbal Friday condemned the life attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan and has termed it an attack on democracy.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that PPP has always supported democracy and opposed anarchy and violence.

He said that the incident occurred at Wazirabad is highly condemnable and tantamount to a conspiracy against democracy in the country. He called for the arrest of the elements behind the attack to award them exemplary punishment.