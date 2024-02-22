Open Menu

PPP Tribal Districts Demand Appointment Of Governor To Resolve People's Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) tribal districts on Thursday demanded appointment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor from any tribal district, to resolve people's problems.

Addressing a press conference, PPP leader Muhammad Shakil said that the PPP and PML-N leadership have consensus on the matter of appointment of the governor from the tribal districts, adding that tribal region should be given representation keeping in view the backwardness of these areas.

He said the tribal districts were the affected parts in the province and by getting representation, the genuine issues of these parts should be resolved in a proper manner.

He also urged that representation should be given to people from the tribal areas in the new provincial cabinet, adding that an adviser from the tribal districts should be included in the cabinet.

“The promises made to the people of tribal areas should be fulfilled as soon as it possible,” he said.

Shakil said that there is a need to establish educational institutions to improve the literacy rate in the neglected areas.

He further said that tax laws for the under-developed tribal region should be reviewed in the current situation.

