PPP united under leadership of Asif Zardari, Bilawal: Minister

Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Irrigation and Zakat Sohail Anwar Sial has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is united under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

He said this while talking to media after visiting the grave of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The Sindh Minister said PPP has always taken measures to empower people economically and socially.

Various development projects are being executed across Sindh to facilitate the masses, Sohail Anwar Sial added.

He said holding of open courts (Khuli Kutchery) throughout the province is a sign that PPP is engaged in serious efforts to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.