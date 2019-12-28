UrduPoint.com
PPP United Under Leadership Of Asif Zardari, Bilawal: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:53 PM

Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Irrigation and Zakat Sohail Anwar Sial has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is united under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Irrigation and Zakat Sohail Anwar Sial has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is united under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said this while talking to media after visiting the grave of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The Sindh Minister said PPP has always taken measures to empower people economically and socially.

Various development projects are being executed across Sindh to facilitate the masses, Sohail Anwar Sial added.

He said holding of open courts (Khuli Kutchery) throughout the province is a sign that PPP is engaged in serious efforts to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

