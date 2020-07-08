(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Wednesday asked the National Assembly speaker to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for the current session.

On a point of order, he said, "I request the National Assembly speaker to issue the production order of the detained member of National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to enable him to attend the important business of the house."