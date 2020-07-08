UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Urges For Khurhseed Shah's Production Order Issuance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:37 PM

PPP urges for Khurhseed Shah's production order issuance

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Wednesday asked the National Assembly speaker to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for the current session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Wednesday asked the National Assembly speaker to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for the current session.

On a point of order, he said, "I request the National Assembly speaker to issue the production order of the detained member of National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to enable him to attend the important business of the house."

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Khursheed Ahmed Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

11 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

25 minutes ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council assesses latest tre ..

26 minutes ago

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.