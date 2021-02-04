UrduPoint.com
PPP Urges Intl. Community To Stop Indian Brutalities In IIOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:54 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Humayun Khan Thursday demanded of international community to resolve the Kashmir issue at the earliest as entire nation is disturb over the miseries of Kashmiris due to brutalities of occupied force in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

In his message issued here, He said that resolution of Kashmir issue was in limbo since the partition of sub-continent due to stubbornness, oppression and injustice by the Indian government.

He said observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 is proof that as a nation we are on the same page and want an early resolution of Kashmir dispute. He said PPP has always raised voice for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and always supported them in their struggle against Indian forces.

