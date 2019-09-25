PPP urges UK to help Pakistan in resolving Kashmir issue

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the British government to help Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue

He said this in a meeting with Second Secretary of British High Commission Angharad Brown here on Wednesday.

He said that the British knew better the sensitivity of Kashmir dispute so they should play its role for its solution.

Several other regional and political issues were also discussed.

British High Commission Senior Political Officer Rida Qazi, PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Secretary Finance Haider Zaman Qureshi, Senior Vice President Aslam Gill and other PPP leaders were also present.