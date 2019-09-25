UrduPoint.com
PPP Urges UK To Help Pakistan In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:41 PM

PPP urges UK to help Pakistan in resolving Kashmir issue

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the British government to help Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the British government to help Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said this in a meeting with Second Secretary of British High Commission Angharad Brown here on Wednesday.

He said that the British knew better the sensitivity of Kashmir dispute so they should play its role for its solution.

Several other regional and political issues were also discussed.

British High Commission Senior Political Officer Rida Qazi, PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Secretary Finance Haider Zaman Qureshi, Senior Vice President Aslam Gill and other PPP leaders were also present.

