PPP Urges UN To Ensure Plebiscite In Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PPP urges UN to ensure plebiscite in Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the United Nations to ensure a free, fair and transparent plebiscite for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in line with the resolutions, adopted by the UN Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Day observance, he said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir had been subjected to inhuman atrocities for the last seven decades. He said that the silence of the international community over the brutal killings and torture of Kashmiris had disappointed the free people of the world.

Kaira said that former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had internationalised the Kashmir issue through political and diplomatic struggle and assured the Kashmiri people that the PPP would continue to raise its voice for them at every available forum.

He expressed solidarity with the people of held Kashmir, saying that the issue of the held valley was an integral part of the PPP mission and the party had the strong political base in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

