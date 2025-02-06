PPP urges world role for Kashmiris' freedom from India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter held here on Thursday and urged the international community to play their role to helping Kashmiris to get rid of Indian brutalities.

The meeting was held with its President Malik Imtiaz Channar here, and attended by District President PPP Study Circle Waqar Siddiqui, Divisional Vice President PPP Women Wing Bahawalpur Ms. Nasreen Naz and a large number of the party activists.

The meeting urged the international community and the United Nations to play their role for freedom of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from brutalities of Indian forces. “Innocent men, women and children are being subjected of violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.