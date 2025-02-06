Open Menu

PPP Urges World Role For Kashmiris' Freedom From India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PPP urges world role for Kashmiris' freedom from India

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter held here on Thursday and urged the international community to play their role to helping Kashmiris to get rid of Indian brutalities.

The meeting was held with its President Malik Imtiaz Channar here, and attended by District President PPP Study Circle Waqar Siddiqui, Divisional Vice President PPP Women Wing Bahawalpur Ms. Nasreen Naz and a large number of the party activists.

The meeting urged the international community and the United Nations to play their role for freedom of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from brutalities of Indian forces. “Innocent men, women and children are being subjected of violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

Recent Stories

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

2 minutes ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

3 minutes ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

32 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan