PPP USA leader discusses minority rights with Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) James Cyprian, Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) New York, USA, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Cyprian praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for upholding Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for minority rights.

He highlighted the party’s efforts, including appointing a Christian as Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and a woman from the underprivileged Hindu community as a senator.

Governor Kundi emphasized his commitment to minority rights, saying that, for the first time, minority community events were held at the Governor House.

He mentioned his visits to churches, temples, and gurdwaras and ongoing efforts to resolve issues related to cremation grounds.

The meeting also discussed Edward College Peshawar, with the Governor stating that restoring its past glory is a priority.

He advocated for upgrading the college to university status and appointing a foreign principal. Plans were also shared to establish Edward College campuses in Hazara Division and southern districts of KP.