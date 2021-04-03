PPP using PML-N like tissue paper:Farukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Friday said, Pakistan Peoples Party used Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz like a tissue paper.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PPP and PML-N were never united and would not in future because both the parties protecting their personal interests and never sacrifices for each other.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement disintegrated and reached to its logical end.

Farukh Habib said PDM's main objective was to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan but he would give NRO to anyone.

He said both the political parties had been ruling on the country from many decades but they did nothing for the development of the country and welfare of its people, adding both the parties were responsible for all the problems of the country in real sense.

Replying to a question, he said recent report of Broad Sheet had exposed PPP and PML-N corruption which they had made during their governments.