PPP using resources for vested interest in Sindh: Kanwal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Sunday said that Pakistan People Party (PPP) utilized all resources for vested interest in the province of Sindh.

Talking to private news channel, she said that PPP did not spend allocated budget for the welfare of the people and their tall claims proved as against actions.

She said that PTI led government won elections in Gilgit Baltistan due to its performance, and expressed her hope that her party would form government after winning of AJK elections.

Through electoral reforms, she said that all the candidates would be elected after free, fair and transparent process.