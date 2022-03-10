UrduPoint.com

PPP Using Sindh's Resources For Its Own Interests: Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PPP using Sindh's resources for its own interests: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday while referring to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said those who have used the resources of Sindh for their personal gains, cannot understand the problems of common people.

Responding to PPP Leader Bilawal Zardari's statement, he said shame on the people who were using the resources of Sindh for their personal gains. "PPP was rejected by the people in 2018 as people didn't trust them. Hundreds of innocent children were killed in 350 drone strikes during the PPP regime," he said.

About the opposition, he said those who criticized each other in the past, now have been united for personal gains.

"The time is close when the Corrupt Alliance (opposition) will face nothing but humiliation and won't find a place to hide their corrupt faces," he said.

Speaking about PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, Gill said the nation has seen his hypocrisy. "Zardari who was faking ill for three years, showed up in the oppositions meeting just to save his corruption," he said.

Gill said nepotism and hereditary politics has brought Pakistan to the brink of disaster. "But Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in one Pakistan for all," he said.

