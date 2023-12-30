Open Menu

PPP Voice Of Poor Labourer, Farmers: Central Leader Pakistan People's Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Central leader Pakistan People's Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP was the voice of the poor, labourers, and farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Central leader Pakistan People's Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP was the voice of the poor, labourers, and farmers.

In a statement issued here, Gilani remarked that PPP always worked for the betterment of the downtrodden segments of society.

He added that PPP leadership started the election campaign from Garhi Shaho. About the Election Campaign in Punjab, Gilani observed that it would begin soon.

He stated that the poor reposed confidence in the policies of the Pakistan People Party. The PPP would not disappoint the people if voted to power, he categorically remarked.

