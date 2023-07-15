PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry date

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP proposes that the assemblies should be dissolved on August 8 and reiterated its stance to allow the National Assembly, as well as the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, to serve their full terms.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) In anticipation of the upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a significant member of the ruling alliance, voiced its opposition to dissolving the assemblies before the completion of their constitutional terms, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The PPP proposed that the assemblies should be dissolved on August 8 and reiterated its stance to allow the National Assembly, as well as the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, to serve their full terms.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, in a statement released on Friday, stated, “Dissolving the assemblies just a few days prior to the end of their term will not send a positive message. A minor extension of 30 days will not have a significant impact,”.

Bokhari emphasized that the assembly members had taken their oaths on August 13, 2018, and therefore, the elections should be held on the same date when the five-year term is completed.

He further suggested that general elections in the country should be conducted by October 12.

Bokhari also highlighted that all political parties and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were well-informed about the government's term conclusion.

According to the Constitution, the ECP is always prepared to conduct elections within 60 days after the term's completion.

Regarding the caretaker government, Bokhari mentioned that the prime minister and the opposition leader would make the decision.

“In case they fail to agree on a candidate, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee,”.

Bokhari also acknowledged that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are part of the cabinet, and the prime minister will consult with the party leadership regarding the caretaker government.