PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party vote bank had broken in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party vote bank had broken in Punjab.

Eleven political parties had united in Gujranwala to protect the looted money of their leaders, he stated while talking to private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan had a long political struggle in Pakistan, he said adding that people rejected the leaders of Opposition parties involved in damaging the institutions. In order to avoid corruption cases and accountability process, he said the Opposition parties had united against the incumbent government.

Responding to a question about high inflation, he said that government was well aware of problem of the masses, and for this, the entire focus was given to reforming the institution, controlling price hike and inflation in the country.