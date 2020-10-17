UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Vote Bank Broken In Punjab: Claims Ali M Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:31 AM

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party vote bank had broken in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party vote bank had broken in Punjab.

Eleven political parties had united in Gujranwala to protect the looted money of their leaders, he stated while talking to private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan had a long political struggle in Pakistan, he said adding that people rejected the leaders of Opposition parties involved in damaging the institutions. In order to avoid corruption cases and accountability process, he said the Opposition parties had united against the incumbent government.

Responding to a question about high inflation, he said that government was well aware of problem of the masses, and for this, the entire focus was given to reforming the institution, controlling price hike and inflation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Vote Bank Gujranwala Price Pakistan Peoples Party Money TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

4 minutes ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

51 minutes ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

5 minutes ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Believes New START Extension Should Remai ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.