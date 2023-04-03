UrduPoint.com

PPP Vows To Continue Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto's Vision On His 44th Death Anniversary

Published April 03, 2023

PPP vows to continue Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto's vision on his 44th death anniversary

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Acting President of the Pakistan People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, paid tribute to the founder of the PPP, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Acting President of the Pakistan People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, paid tribute to the founder of the PPP, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary.

He praised Bhutto's contributions to the country, including the establishment of Pakistan Steel Mill and Port Qasim, as well as his revolutionary initiatives in industry, health, education, and labour.

He also highlighted Bhutto's role as an international leader and his significant impact on the country's politics.

The minister noted that Bhutto's services and sacrifices for democracy were unforgettable and lamented that the military dictator overthrew his government, and later Bhutto was martyred in a false case.

He emphasized that Bhutto set new paths for the welfare and development of the people of the third world and gave the slogan of bread, cloth, and house to end poverty and bring politics out of the drawing rooms and into the fields.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are following Shaheed Bhutto's vision and policies to make the country prosperous and solve the problems of the people.

He pledged to work day and night to make the Pakistan People's Party organized, diligent, and strong, and make Pakistan a great country by following the thoughts, ideas, and manifesto of its martyred leader Z.A.Bhutto.

On the anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Quran recitation and prayer ceremonies will be held in all districts, and tribute will be paid to his struggle and sacrifice.

