Open Menu

PPP Vows To Prioritize Maulana Fazal' S Concerns: Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PPP vows to prioritize Maulana Fazal' s concerns: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman Friday declared that the longstanding issues surrounding Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman's madaris registration will soon be a thing of the past and emphasized that the concerns of the Maulana will be addressed with utmost priority.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized in an Interview with a private news channel that Parliament is the ultimate platform for resolving pressing issues, highlighting that negotiation is the most effective way to address all political

problems.

She assured that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains committed to fulfilling its promises, steadfastly believing in the democratic process and proudly following in the footsteps of its leadership.

Responding to a query, Senator Sherry Rehman lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asserting that they consistently promote divisive and confrontational politics.

"They have cultivated a culture of division and aggression," she condemned.

Rehman also recalled a recent address by Bilawal Bhutto in Parliament, where he urged the PTI to take responsibility for their actions and apologize to the nation for the incident of violence.

She said Bilawal emphasized the need for the PTI to approach discussions with maturity and engage in constructive dialogue within the parliamentary framework.

She emphasized the importance of peaceful protests and democratic practices and urged politicians, particularly those from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to follow suit and adhere to democratic principles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sherry Rehman Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

2 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

11 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

11 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

11 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

11 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

11 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

11 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

11 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

11 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

11 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan