PPP vows to prioritize Maulana Fazal' s concerns: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman Friday declared that the longstanding issues surrounding Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman's madaris registration will soon be a thing of the past and emphasized that the concerns of the Maulana will be addressed with utmost priority.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized in an Interview with a private news channel that Parliament is the ultimate platform for resolving pressing issues, highlighting that negotiation is the most effective way to address all political

problems.

She assured that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains committed to fulfilling its promises, steadfastly believing in the democratic process and proudly following in the footsteps of its leadership.

Responding to a query, Senator Sherry Rehman lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asserting that they consistently promote divisive and confrontational politics.

"They have cultivated a culture of division and aggression," she condemned.

Rehman also recalled a recent address by Bilawal Bhutto in Parliament, where he urged the PTI to take responsibility for their actions and apologize to the nation for the incident of violence.

She said Bilawal emphasized the need for the PTI to approach discussions with maturity and engage in constructive dialogue within the parliamentary framework.

She emphasized the importance of peaceful protests and democratic practices and urged politicians, particularly those from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to follow suit and adhere to democratic principles.