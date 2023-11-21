Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Tuesday said that his party has no rivalry with any political party, and its struggle was against unemployment, poverty, and price hikes

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Tuesday said that his party has no rivalry with any political party, and its struggle was against unemployment, poverty, and price hikes.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of people here, the PPP leader said that his party strongly believed in the power of people, and after winning the 2024 General Election would serve the masses without any discrimination.

Like Sindh province, he said Benazir Mazdoor (labor) Card would be provided to poor laborers of all provinces of Pakistan enabling them to get free treatment and education services for their families.

The assistance and scope of the Benazir Income Support program would be enhanced and the houses constructed for flood victims would be provided on an ownership basis like those of Sindh province.

He said that two million houses were being constructed for those affected people of last year's devastating floods in Sindh province. Bilawal Bhutto said the real face of the leadership of opposition parties had been seen by the people as they failed to deliver for the people during their respective government and disappointed the masses.

Only PPP can address people's problems and take the country out of existing challenges. Bilawal said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed laid down lives but never compromised on democracy and the rights of the people.

He said ZAB had provided free passports to people that helped them to get jobs overseas while the BISP program was a gift of PPP Govt benefiting hundreds of thousands of poor women.

Bilawal vowed to fully implement the 18th constitutional amendment and provide due share to provinces of NFC award under the said constitutional amendment. He said a network of hospitals was established in Sindh by his party Government that provided free treatment to poor parents including heart and chest diseases.

Salaries of all Govt employees would be doubled while facilities to be provided to industries under public-private partnerships basis to bolster industrialization imperative for job creation.

Bilawal Bhutto said PPP has strong roots in the masses and would form Government in the centre and all provinces of Pakistan. He said Pakistan has all the resources and manpower and its effective utilization can make Pakistan an economic giant.

APP/fam/2055