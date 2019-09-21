PPP wants across the board accountability: Yousuf Raza Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) wanted an across the board accountability.

Talking to the media at the launching ceremony of Sajjad Jahanian's book here at the Multan Tea House, he said the opposition leaders were being arrested, while the country needed political stability.

To a query, Gilani said all political parties were united on the Kashmir issue.

About Maulana Fazlur Rehman march towards Islamabad, Gilani said a delegation of the Pakistan People Party would meet the Mualana and present some demands.