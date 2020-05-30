PPP wants deportation of Cynthia De Ritchie over remarks against Benazir Bhutto

(@fidahassanain)

Cynthia De Richi says that PPP wants to play dirty just because she dared to share her experiences with the party for last more than 10 years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demanded deportation of blogger and former female journalist Cynthia De Richie for her inappropriate remarks against late Benazir Bhutto.

In a letter written to Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, PPP called for an investigation into the activities of Cynthia De Richie.

“The remarks on social media are hurting the feelings of millions of Benazir Bhutto supporters in the country and abroad. Her provocative words are turning more insulting, aggressive and dangerous,” letter content said

The PPP said that the American woman twice made false accusations against the former prime minister and the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world and the state was facing humiliation over the plight of women and their relentless rhetoric on human rights.

“She must be held accountable for her remarks and accusation against the former Prime Minister,” said the letter.

The PPP also questioned visit and stay of Cynthia De Richie in Pakistan that why she was residing in Pakistan.

“What is nature of her visa, the purpose and duration of her visa in the country?,” the letter read.

Cynthia, it questioned, was aiming only Sindh at a time when the province was receiving praise and support from the people against Covid-19. The PPP also raised question for the role of the PPP as what was the policy of the government regarding the continued presence of these suspicious elements in Pakistan.

PPP Islamabad President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi moved a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing against blogger for hateful comments and slander against their leader Benazir Bhutto.

In her recent Tweet, Cynthia D Richie worte: “While we're at it PPP, @SenRehmanMalik let's get Makhdoom Shahbuddin, & former PM Gilani together. You'll recall events at the President's house, Malik's house, Money launderer Faisal house F-6, & Pinky's home nearby. The public needs to know of the abuse I endured. Chalo!,”.

In another tweet, she said that she was receiving threats from PPP and PTM and wanted to be interviewed regarding her experiences with PPP over last 10 years.

“Who would be the best person to an interview with,” she asked.