PPP wants elections after completing census, delimitation: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners wanted to hold elections after completing the process of census and delimitation.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) needs billion of rupees for holding elections and providing logistics to the polling stations for Punjab elections," he said while talking to the state news channel program.

"We want to save money of Pakistan in the current global situation," he said.

Holding elections in Punjab only would create many issues for the center and for the rest of the provinces," he warned.

The advisor further stated that organizing separate elections in the current political, and economic conditions could not benefit the public. He said that the government had no objection to conducting elections but elections in Punjab province could widen the gap between the Center and the rest of the provinces. There is no harm to organize elections in October instead of May, he opined.