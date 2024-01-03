Open Menu

PPP Wants Free, Fair, Timely Elections: Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said his party wanted free, fair and timely elections in the country.

While addressing a press conference here at Kundi Model Farms, Kundi said he prayed for the safety of all political leaders and workers including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana wanted to postpone the elections by making excuses of weather or law and order situation, he said and added that the PPP would not let Maulana fazlur Rehman escape from the election.

Kundi said that his party has full confidence in Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa that he would ensure the conduct of elections on February 8 as per schedule.

On this occasion, former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s focal person Qamar Zaman Bamozai, PTI Nazims Malik Ashfaq and Hanif Awan also announced joining the PPP.

