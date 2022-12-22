UrduPoint.com

PPP Wants Parliament, Assemblies To Complete Tenure: Hassan Murtaza

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 07:13 PM

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Thursday that his party wanted that all assemblies and the parliament should complete their constitutional tenure.

Addressing a press conference here at the PPP Central Punjab Headquarters, he said the PPP gave the unanimous constitution to the country and never adopted derogatory attitude, adding that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry should also behave decently, otherwise he would be responded with the same coin.

He warned the PTI leader to mind his language and avoid spreading hatred against a party and its leadership which was a symbol of federation and the unity.

To a question, he said the PTI did not want to dissolve assemblies but to destabilize the national economy, adding that Imran Khan was just playing with the country.

The PPP leader said that online registration should remain intact while making rule of procedure of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill.

He congratulated the party leadership for passing the PMDC bill. He said with pride that the PPP always gave proper status to the professionals.

On the occasion, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said that the PPP always supported and believed in the democracy.

PPP Doctors Forum President Dr Khayyam Hafeez and other doctors representativessaid that today was a great day for the medical professionals and thanked the PPPleadership for passing the PMDC Bill.

